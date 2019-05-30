An #AfroAsian BigCityNight out on the streets of Jozi





#AfroAsian Fashion Campaign for @afi_sa African Fashion International. Photographed in and around the streets of China Town and Linden Johannesburg, #southafrica #jozivibe #bigcitylife





Africa shouts its splendour. It is not passive or quiet. If ever a land was predicated on saturated colours and extreme dedication to the patterned madness of life, it is this divine continent.





🦄💞💜🌸🦄💞💜🌸🦄💞💜🌸🦄 🦄💞💜🌸🦄 🦄💞💜🌸🦄 🦄💞💜🌸🦄 🦄💞💜🌸🦄



🦄💞💜🌸🦄💞💜🌸🦄💞💜🌸🦄 🦄💞💜🌸🦄 🦄💞💜🌸🦄 🦄💞💜🌸🦄 🦄💞💜🌸🦄





Models:





🦄💞💜🌸🦄💞💜🌸🦄💞💜🌸🦄 🦄💞💜🌸🦄 🦄💞💜🌸🦄 🦄💞💜🌸🦄 🦄💞💜🌸🦄









🦄💞💜🌸🦄💞💜🌸🦄💞💜🌸🦄 🦄💞💜🌸🦄 🦄💞💜🌸🦄 🦄💞💜🌸🦄 🦄💞💜🌸🦄

Thanks for joining our squad for a night of BigCityLife, Jozi African Style...





Lots of love

Ingrid Alice