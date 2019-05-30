An #AfroAsian BigCityNight out on the streets of Jozi
An #AfroAsian BigCityNight out on the streets of Jozi

#AfroAsian Fashion Campaign for @afi_sa African Fashion International. Photographed in and around the streets of China Town and Linden Johannesburg, #southafrica #jozivibe #bigcitylife

Africa shouts its splendour. It is not passive or quiet. If ever a land was predicated on saturated colours and extreme dedication to the patterned madness of life, it is this divine continent.

Creative Director: @paulleisegang
Stylist: @karinorzol 
Hair: @saadique 
Makeup: @les_w
Post Production: @retouch.by.kay
Post Production: @galinkastyle
Thanks for joining our squad for a night of BigCityLife, Jozi African Style... 

Lots of love
Ingrid Alice 
xoxoxo
