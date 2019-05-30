An #AfroAsian BigCityNight out on the streets of Jozi
#AfroAsian Fashion Campaign for @afi_sa African Fashion International. Photographed in and around the streets of China Town and Linden Johannesburg, #southafrica #jozivibe #bigcitylife
Africa shouts its splendour. It is not passive or quiet. If ever a land was predicated on saturated colours and extreme dedication to the patterned madness of life, it is this divine continent.
Incredible wardrobe all from #africandesigners@mariannefasslerofficial CAFÉ by @davidtlale @leopardfrock @richfactory@bulbuliathreads@bulbuliathreadsofficial @imprint_za@maxhosa @afi_prive @matte_nolim@umatte_nolim @e.g.jewellery
Creative Director: @paulleisegang
AFI- @lindiwemlalazi
Photographer: @ingridalicephotography
Stylist: @karinorzol
Hair: @saadique
Makeup: @les_w
Assistent: @theoneandonlywanderer
Post Production: @retouch.by.kay
Post Production: @galinkastyle
Models:
Thanks for joining our squad for a night of BigCityLife, Jozi African Style...
Lots of love
Ingrid Alice
xoxoxo