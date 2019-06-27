Landscape is composed from a piece of electronic music.
This motion is an abstract evocation of weather that affects a landscape.
The forms used symbolized the sun, the moon, the wind, the clouds, the rain, the storm...
Each musical note corresponds to a shape, a color.
The movement follows the tune and the rhythm.
Landscape / 2:50
+ Layouts & motion research
- Design & Motion design : My Name is Wendy
- Music: Welcome Back by Moby, courtesy of https://mobygratis.com
