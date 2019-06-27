Landscape is composed from a piece of electronic music.

This motion is an abstract evocation of weather that affects a landscape.

The forms used symbolized the sun, the moon, the wind, the clouds, the rain, the storm...

Each musical note corresponds to a shape, a color.

The movement follows the tune and the rhythm.







Landscape / 2:50

+ Layouts & motion research

- Design & Motion design : My Name is Wendy

- Music: Welcome Back by Moby, courtesy of https://mobygratis.com





