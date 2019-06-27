Landscape
My Name is Wendy Studio
Landscape is composed from a piece of electronic music.
This motion is an abstract evocation of weather that affects a landscape.
The forms used symbolized the sun, the moon, the wind, the clouds, the rain, the storm...
Each musical note corresponds to a shape, a color.
The movement follows the tune and the rhythm.

Landscape / 2:50
+ Layouts & motion research
- Design & Motion design : My Name is Wendy
- Music: Welcome Back by Moby, courtesy of https://mobygratis.com
Landscape
154
835
9
Published:
My Name is Wendy Studio

    Owners

    My Name is Wendy Studio Paris, France

    Landscape

    Landscape is a motion design based on a piece of electronic music. This animation is an abstract evocation of weather that affects a landscape. T Read More
    154
    835
    9
    Published:

    Creative Fields

    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Download the App iOS Apps Android Apps
    More Behance
    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Download the App
    English
    English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
    Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2019 Adobe Systems Incorporated.