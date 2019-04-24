100% Porto Book













For the Porto City Theatre’s 87th anniversary, Rimini Protokoll was invited to present their project for the first time in Portugal, titled 100% (name of city), in this case, Porto.

They are recognized for creating projects from concrete situations and specific places, and for working with non-professionals as actors, on stage and in other places of cities.

The project takes the statistics of the city and gives them a human face, placing on stage one hundred of its inhabitants that represent the population of Porto, divided into categories such as gender, age, nationality, family unit and area of residence. Each of them also speaks for him or herself: about their lives, their joys and their sorrows.





The book was commissioned by Porto City Theatre to be handed out during the performance.

It compiles all the information that was presented in the performance as well as profiles of each of the 100 participants.











