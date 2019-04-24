Megacity of the future
Ann Fedoseeva
Featured In
Behance.net
Megacity of the future. PWC-2018
Illustrations for the research “Megacity of the Future. 
Space for living” for the PWC company.

What we did:
• illustrated images of 10 cities;
• several detailed illustrations for spreads;
• a series of icons for use in tables and infographics;
• illustrations showing the collective images of the cities of future.
A distinctive feature of the project is the harmonious embedding of city names into illustrations.



THANKS FOR WATCHING
Visit a website to see all the projects:
Megacity of the future
157
1878
21
Published:
Ann Fedoseeva

    Owners

    Ann Fedoseeva Moscow, Russian Federation

    Project Made For

    AS.crew Orlando, FL, USA

    Megacity of the future

    157
    1878
    21
    Published:

    Tools

    Adobe Photoshop
    View Gallery
    Download Now
    Adobe Illustrator
    View Gallery
    Download Now

    Creative Fields

    Copyright Info

    Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives

    Read More
    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Download the App iOS Apps Android Apps
    More Behance
    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Download the App
    English
    English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
    Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2019 Adobe Systems Incorporated.