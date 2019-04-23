Gyro brand website
What was initially supposed to be a website project for Gyro, quickly developed to become a project for Gyro's new visual identity. Our team at Bekk focused on the people who work there, how they work (many loose pieces, many involved, but it always falls into place eventually), their goals and values ​​(courage, insight, and enthusiasm) and the gyroscope mechanism. They felt that today's website did not represent any of this. The goal in itself was not to get more customers, but that the website represented their identity. The desire was to give an equal experience on the website that they want to give on the projects; brave and engaging solutions.

Have a look and get the Gyro experience: www.gyro.no
Awards: 
Visuelt: Website of the year nomination
Gulltaggen: Website of the year nomination
Gulltaggen: Craftmanship and design of the year nomination 
