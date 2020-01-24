HTAP Architects
Rice Creative
HTAP Architects is a Saigon-based architecture and interior design office led by Hoanh Tran and Archie Pizzini. Previously HTA-Pizzini, we renamed the studio HTAP to hi-light the equality and individuality of the partners. The pair have contrasting—often contradictory approaches. This inherent challenge within the practice is what underpins the strength and diversity of HTAP projects. We created an adaptive, modular identity which embraces the spirit of the practice.​​​​​​​
The grid allows content to interact and reinforce the connection between the defining conditions of each project (which might including monetary, structural, climatic, cultural, or contextual factors) as well as the connection between the respective HTAP projects. 
