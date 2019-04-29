OFFF 2019 MAIN TITLES
Multiple Owners




In a parallel universe our infrastructure and power grid has collapsed.
All lines of communication have broken down.
In the absence of influence, organic life has started to evolve.



This title sequence is a meditation on the creative path and how we as creatives often
need to go through hardship and discomfort in order to evolve and grow.





Credits:
Direction / Design / Animation: Chris Bjerre
Music / Sound Design:  Echoic Audio 

Special Thanks to Hector Ayuso, Nathalie Kuotia and the entire OFFF family.



















PROCESS​​​​​​​
