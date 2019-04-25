Eighties fashion

- Creation of ten illustrations

- Creation of range of patterns and forms





This project is a tribute to eighties fashion.

The series of artworks inspired by visual codes, mood, aesthetic of the pop culture and graphic novels. Each visual is staged based to 16 patterns, 32 perspective shapes and a serie of dazzing colors.

This creation looks like a musical composition. Each note corresponds to a form, pattern, spatial arrangement in order to reflect the spirit of the 1980's.

