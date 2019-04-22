After the first official picture of a black hole was released last week, I decided to look into the Theory of relativity and I've been wondering how cool it was, if I could travel faster than the speed of light, ergo I could travel back in time. While I've been making a "selfie" with Albert Einstein (photoshopping myself into a picture of him) I decided to celebrate this amazing discovery with a series of pictures, where I travel back in time.







In this series I also wanted to discover the possibilities of the well known "selfie" phenomenon. I imagined, what if I could go back in time and take a picture with famous people. I was curious, how would I look like next long-gone Hollywood stars, Scientists and Artists. It could have been an amazing experience, not because of the desired "selfie" result, more likely of the spirit and knowledge that these people represent both in past and present. I wish I could have met these people!





As you may know, I've made a similar series in 2013, "Time Travel" and I wanted to continue the series, since I enjoyed the progress so much! First I made a research of the appropriate fashion and hair styles, then analyzed every picture's lightning, perspective, depth, gamma, noise type and jpeg artifacts. After this,

I took matching photos with the same technical criteria and digitally "destroyed" my self-portraits.





Even though I went back hundred times to each image, I couldn't make it look like as it was originally shot like this. I guess this maybe happens because of the "selfie" pose, my mind subconsciously knows that it couldn't have happened like this, that's why I find this series even more interesting!





With who would you like to take a picture, if you could go back in time?

#fangirlmoment











