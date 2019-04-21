2018 Design Twin-Cities
2018 Design Twin-Cities Brand Identity 

根据深圳与香港两地的地图提取出两线相交相连这一视觉元素，结合“深港设计双城展”中的“双”字，
使用Processing编写生成随机的连线图案。在交互过程中，可通过调节两端旋转的速度、点的数量和线条的粗细等变量，模拟两地不同的发展速度和不同行业的接触、交流，从而形成不同连接交错的画面。
109
448
5
    2018 Design Twin-Cities

