Discover
Live
Jobs
Sign Up With Email
Sign Up
or
Search and Filter
Sign In
Sign Up With Email
Sign Up
or
Discover
Live
Jobs
Sign In
Download on the App Store
Get it on Google Play
English
Čeština
Dansk
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
Nederlands
Norsk
Polski
Português
Pусский
Suomi
Svenska
Türkçe
日本語
한국어
中文(简体)
中文(繁體)
English
Share
Save to Collection
Follow
Unfollow
2018 Design Twin-Cities
another design
•
Featured In
Behance.net
—
4/21/2019
2018 Design Twin-Cities Brand Identity
根据深圳与香港两地的地图提取出两线相交相连这一视觉元素，结合“深港设计双城展”中的“双”字，
使用Processing编写生成随机的连线图案。在交互过程中，可通过调节两端旋转的速度、点的数量和线条的粗细等变量，模拟两地不同的发展速度和不同行业的接触、交流，从而形成不同连接交错的画面。
Save to Collection
2018 Design Twin-Cities
109
448
5
Published:
April 19th, 2019
another design
The 6th Guangzhou Triennial Exhibition Identity
another design
1102
16430
2018 LIANZHOU FOTO Exhibition Identity
another design
1456
15725
「Liao Bingxiong in 1949」Exhibition Identity
another design
600
6011
Bi Mo Zhi Yan Exhibition Identity
another design
586
7043
2018 Shenzhen Design Week Exhibition Identity
another design
3467
46096
变相-水墨的维度 Disguised From
another design
1287
25257
The 13th Guangdong Art Festival Identity
another design
414
6504
2017 UABB Poster Advertising
another design
1400
12473
Guangzhou Image Triennial Exhibition Identity
another design
4327
46678
‘Post-Lingnan School' and Pearl River Delta
another design
753
8878
Owners
another design
Guangzhou, China
2018 Design Twin-Cities
109
448
5
Published:
April 19th 2019
Creative Fields
Branding
,
Motion Graphics
,
Graphic Design
,
Copyright Info
Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
Read More
Report
Careers at Behance
Adobe Portfolio
Blog
Portfolio Reviews
Creative Career Tips
Download the App
iOS Apps
Android Apps
More Behance
Careers at Behance
Adobe Portfolio
Blog
Portfolio Reviews
Creative Career Tips
Download the App
English
English
Čeština
Dansk
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
Nederlands
Norsk
Polski
Português
Pусский
Suomi
Svenska
Türkçe
日本語
한국어
中文(简体)
中文(繁體)
TOU
Privacy
Community
Help
AdChoices
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2019 Adobe Systems Incorporated.