Dreams
Jesús Sotés



–––––––––

INTERPRETATIONS,
HIDDEN MEANINGS,
SYMBOLS
–––––––––


ALISON DAVIES

ILLUSTRATIONS BY
JESÚS SOTÉS VICENTE























Decipher
your Dreams

Step into the non-sensical world of dreams and enter a surreal landscape where upside down and back to front are commonplace. Snippets of stories are interlaced with potent imagery, and the backdrop continually shifts, making for a sometimes disconcerting yet often memorable experience. It’s no wonder we become so confused by our dreams. How do you create order from something so random and reveal the deeper meaning? The answer is simple; you can crack your dream code by taking a step-by-step approach, applying a degree of logic and a sprinkling of imagination. 
​​​​​​​




Common Dreams

Deep into that darkness peering, long I stood there, wondering, fearing, doubting, dreaming dreams no mortal ever dared to dream before.

EDGAR ALLAN POE




Falling




Flying




Nightmares in General

Generally, nightmares come from a range of emotions, including anxiety, guilt, confusion and stress. If you are going through a tough time in your life, then you’re more susceptible to this type of dream. Depression is another cause, but while stress is a major factor, other things can trigger these types of emotionally charged dreams. Eating late at night, consuming too much caffeine...




FOOD 
&
RECREATION

There is no sincere love than the love of food.

GEORGE BERNARD SHAW




MUSIC 
&
LEISURE

If music be the food love, play on...

WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE, TWELFTH NIGHT




FITNESS 
&
EXERCISE

Exercise is labour without weariness.

SAMUEL JOHNSON




Swimming

Do you dive in at the deep end or descend steadily into the watery depths? How you approach the swim says a lot about how you’re feeling in general.




Exercising

Working out requires effort and determination, even in slumber. The type of exercise you choose, reflects what you’re going through.


FASHION 
&
LIFESTYLE

I don't do fashion, i'm fashion.

COCO CHANEL



Sewing


Photography




TRAVEL

Traveling expands the mind rarely.

HANS CHRISTIAN ANDERSEN





Different Countries



Holidays


Luggage


Aeroplanes


Tents



Trains




Hot-air Balloons






SPACE

Space travel for everyone is the next frontier
in the human experience

BUZZ ALDRIN





Aliens



Stars



WILD ANIMALS

People's hearts are like wild animals.

ALI IBN ALI TALIB



Deer




PETS

Our perfect companions never have fewer than your feet.

SIDONIE-GABRIELLE COLETTE



NATURE
&
NATURAL 
WONDERS

Be a good animal, true to your animal instincts.

D. H. LAWRENCE
THE WHITE PEACOCK



Mountains and Hills



Living with Animals



Rainbows



MYSTICAL
CREATURES

... and from the heart of the blossom there appeared a unicorn.

JAMES ENDICOTT



Mermaid



Unicorn



ROMANCE
& DATING

True love stories never have endings.

RICHARD BACH



Dreaming of an Ex




Wedding Dress




FAMILY

A happy family is but an earlier heaven.

GEORGE BERNARD SHAW





Lost Loved Ones

In many cultures, dreaming of those who have passed away is thought to be a spiritual sign and a way in which the spirits can communicate with those still living. These dreams are incredibly vivid, and the emotions experienced may influence us for days afterwards.


WORK
& STUDY

Study the past, if you would divine the future.

CONFUCIOUS



Changing Careers





LAST WORD

The future belongs to those who believe
in the beauty of their dreams.

ELEANOR ROOSEVELT
