Toyota 'Perspectives' with Christian Schmidt

A unique series from our archives this #throwbackthursday:





'Perspective Change’ for Toyota from Saatchi & Saatchi Düsseldorf is a car campaign without a car, from the earth’s point of view.





Photographer Christian Schmidt spent three weeks travelling with a small team to unique locations in Germany, Austria, Iceland, France and the Canary Islands. He shot all the photos with Phase One and Alpa SW cameras and a Leaf Aptus back using 23mm, 28mm and 35mm lenses — ultra wide focal lengths on medium format.





For the first time ever, a complete issue of Stern magazine (which has a reach of 7.5 million readers in Germany) was booked by a single client for this campaign - twelve pages including the images plus an interview and making-of.





The idea was to show “a different, changed perspective,” Schmidt says. “The view from the earth itself and to visualise the sensitivity for the earth, nature and world we are living in.”