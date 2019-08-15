City of Oslo Identity

A unifying identity for Oslo

Creuna Norway has helped connect the citizens and government of Oslo, with a new brand identity. Oslo is a thousand years old, yet thoroughly modern with world class municipal services. Over the past 20 years, clutter had built up in the city’s identity, and about 250 logos were in use. As a result, Oslo’s residents didn’t recognise much of the good work that their government actually did. In addition, it was estimated that this fragmented approach cost the municipality over $5 million each year to maintain all the different logos and identities.





Our solution to this challenge is a new visual identity in which the City of Oslo communicates more holistically and with one logo. The result meets universal design requirements, so that it can be used by everyone. The solution also aims for simplification, flexibility, and greater efficiency.

