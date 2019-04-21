Sustainable Fishing, Oman

It was throughout our time with Mohammed that we discovered the fishing practices in Kumzar, which is one of the oldest fishing villages in the country. It has existed and practiced the same traditions for almost a thousand years; to protect the land, this area is only accessible by boat and no tourists are allowed to land on its shores without permission from the local community. Kumzar beach was scattered in goats, and our arrival soon stopped the local community going about their everyday business – though this didn’t stop their warm and friendly welcome to the village.





Local Omani people are generally relaxed and very open to having their photos taken. However, this village is a little different - it’s incredibly religious and the women especially do not allow photos. They covered their faces as we walked down the main street, only saying hello to Mandy whilst making no eye contact with myself or Abdullah and Mohammed.