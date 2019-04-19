Women’s Creative Collective is an inclusive space for women with diverse voices to come together in order to share, reclaim, expand and challenge ideas and experiences that will enrich our uniqueness, our communities and cross borders.



The design draws from this core, finding the space in an intentional expression of opportunities to come and multiplicity of voices in a constant state of becoming through geometric shapes that build new combinations and a logo equipt for expansiveness.





Proud to be a part of a movement that moves us.