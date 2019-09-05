Expedition.Digital
Educational roadshow of the 4th Industrial Revolution in Baden-Württemberg

Welcome to the 4th Industrial Revolution, the era of cyber-physical systems. Automation, Artificial intelligence, genome editing, nanotechnology... So many cosy terms, so many directions to take, so many challenges to meet... Some of us are afraid, some of us are excited, some of us believe that the future is always positive as long as we are prepared and educated to face it.
The Baden-Württemberg Stiftung (Baden-Württemberg Foundation), one of the major foundations in Germany investing in the future of the state of Baden-Württemberg – and thus in the future of its citizens, has created a very ambitious program called Expedition D, where D stands for Digital. Expedition D is trying to get the youth or the state of Baden-Württemberg closer to the principles and the various directions of the 4th industrial revolution. One of the tools they have chosen is a roadshow-truck where students from schools from the whole state can visit, learn, play and get closer to the challenging ideas like Work 4.0, Big Data, Business Angel, Digital Literacy, Mixed Reality and so many more.
I have been commissioned by Flad & Flad, their communication agency to create 7 mosaic illustrations picturing some of the main examples of cyber-physical systems made out of icons from many of the terms and symbols associated with the 4th Industrial Revolution. 

The artworks​:
Here are the 7 mosaic illustrations.
The future of our cities.
Virtual, augmented and mixed reality...
Smart factory
Future of healthcare
Smart mobile systems
Industry 4.0
Wearables and mobile healthcare.
Applications:
The roadshow track visiting schools all over Baden-Württemberg.
Mosaics in web and mobile applications.
Behind the scenes...
For the Baden-Württemberg youth who is the real protagonists of the mosaics and Expedition.Digital.
The details
Credits:
Digital mosaics: Charis Tsevis​​​​​​​
Art direction, industrial and graphic design: Flad & Flad.
Many many thanks to Andreas Herr, Andreas Summ, Orfeas Dintsis and everyone at Flad & Flad, Baden-Württemberg Stiftung, Bundesagentur für Arbeit, Südwestmetall, Coaching 4 Future and the whole Baden-Württemberg, Germany.
