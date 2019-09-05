Expedition.Digital

Educational roadshow of the 4th Industrial Revolution in Baden-Württemberg





Welcome to the 4th Industrial Revolution, the era of cyber-physical systems. Automation, Artificial intelligence, genome editing, nanotechnology... So many cosy terms, so many directions to take, so many challenges to meet... Some of us are afraid, some of us are excited, some of us believe that the future is always positive as long as we are prepared and educated to face it.

The Baden-Württemberg Stiftung (Baden-Württemberg Foundation), one of the major foundations in Germany investing in the future of the state of Baden-Württemberg – and thus in the future of its citizens, has created a very ambitious program called Expedition D, where D stands for Digital. Expedition D is trying to get the youth or the state of Baden-Württemberg closer to the principles and the various directions of the 4th industrial revolution. One of the tools they have chosen is a roadshow-truck where students from schools from the whole state can visit, learn, play and get closer to the challenging ideas like Work 4.0, Big Data, Business Angel, Digital Literacy, Mixed Reality and so many more.

I have been commissioned by Flad & Flad, their communication agency to create 7 mosaic illustrations picturing some of the main examples of cyber-physical systems made out of icons from many of the terms and symbols associated with the 4th Industrial Revolution.







The artworks​: