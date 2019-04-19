Chinese Blue II
Beijing has grown into a modern and vibrant mega city, and over the last 20 years some remarkable buildings were built. The photographs in my series called "Chinese Blue" were taken after an assignment for BMW MINI in September 2018.
With this 2nd part of my series I highlight some of these new architectural landmarks, the colours of which sometimes reminded me of the popular blue and white chinaware. Chinese Blue, the favoured tint for porcelain, was developed as early as the 9th century during the Tang Dynasty.
© 2019 Sebastian Weiss
