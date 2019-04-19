Chinese Blue II
Sebastian Weiss
Chinese Blue II
Chinese Blue . Galaxy SOHO . Zaha Hadid Architects
Feel free to follow me on Instagram for more works and check out part I of "Chinese Blue".
Chinese Blue . National Centre for the Performing Arts . Paul Andreu
Chinese Blue . Andersen Garden Housing Complex . schmidt hammer lassen architects
Chinese Blue . Beijing National Stadium aka Bird's Nest . Herzog & de Meuron, ArupSport, China Architectural Design & Research Group, Ai Weiwei
Chinese Blue . Poly International Plaza . Skidmore, Owings & Merrill
Chinese Blue . Wangjing SOHO . Zaha Hadid Architects
Chinese Blue . Watercube . PTW Architects
Chinese Blue . CCTV Headquarters . OMA
Chinese Blue . Linked Hybrid . Steven Holl Architects
Chinese Blue II

Beijing has grown into a modern and vibrant mega city, and over the last 20 years some remarkable buildings were built. The photographs in my series called "Chinese Blue" were taken after an assignment for BMW MINI in September 2018.

With this 2nd part of my series I highlight some of these new architectural landmarks, the colours of which sometimes reminded me of the popular blue and white chinaware. Chinese Blue, the favoured tint for porcelain, was developed as early as the 9th century during the Tang Dynasty.

© 2019 Sebastian Weiss
hello@le-blanc.com


Chinese Blue II
Sebastian Weiss

    Beijing has grown into a modern and vibrant mega city, and over the last 20 years some remarkable buildings were built. With this 2nd part of my
