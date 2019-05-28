Discover
English
TAICHUNG NATIONAL THEATER
Andrés Gallardo Albajar
Follow
Following
Unfollow
5/28/2019
National Taichung Theater, designed by Toyo Ito.
Thank you all!
www.andresgallardo.photography
hello@andresgallardo.photography
TAICHUNG NATIONAL THEATER
Published:
May 27th, 2019
Andrés Gallardo Albajar
Owners
Andrés Gallardo Albajar
Tallinn, Estonia
TAICHUNG NATIONAL THEATER
National Taichung Theater, by Toyo Ito
May 27th 2019
Creative Fields
Architecture
Photography
Art Direction
taiwan
taichung
asia
theater
architecture
Aerial
arquitectura
building
museum
Performing Arts
