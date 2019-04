Balzac Web

The Client





Balzac is a mixed-use real-estate development by Emblem Capital. It consists of two towers with 37 and 41 floors containing commercial areas, offices and apartments within the same building. The architectural concept behind Balzac was envisioned by Duda | Paine architects.







The Objective





Develop a modern and attractive website showcasing the real-estate amenities and technical details while maintaining the branding essence.









The Solution





For Balzac website, we focused on providing the user with amenities information and details of the project in a dynamic and friendly way through a simple and clear layout. The typography system consists of Pakt condensed in titles, complemented by Graphik and Submono for details.