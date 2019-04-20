WILD GRACE, Identity / Packaging





Wild Grace is a skincare products line inspired by Ayurveda – a general wellness medicine system with roots in the Indian subcontinent, that focuses on the mind, body and spirit balance.





The visual identity finds it roots in ancient and mystical practices – a balanced typographic play on sophisticated imperfection, modern and gestural properties, unusual and organic rhythm, and an old world personality. The minimal approach to the packaging line reflects the founders’ vision – to develop a refined, almost exclusive eco-luxe product that merges method, tradition and precision with humanity and ritual.













CLIENT : WILD GRACE

PHOTO DIRECTION : MARIANE VAILLANCOURT

ILLUSTRATION : MIREILLE ST-PIERRE





