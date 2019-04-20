WILD GRACE, Identity / Packaging
Studio JULY
Featured In
Behance.net

Wild Grace is a skincare products line inspired by Ayurveda – a general wellness medicine system with roots in the Indian subcontinent, that focuses on the mind, body and spirit balance.

The visual identity finds it roots in ancient and mystical practices – a balanced typographic play on sophisticated imperfection, modern and gestural properties, unusual and organic rhythm, and an old world personality. The minimal approach to the packaging line reflects the founders’ vision – to develop a refined, almost exclusive eco-luxe product that merges method, tradition and precision with humanity and ritual.



CLIENT : WILD GRACE
PHOTO DIRECTION : MARIANE VAILLANCOURT
ILLUSTRATION : MIREILLE ST-PIERRE
WILD GRACE, Identity / Packaging
211
677
17
Published:
Studio JULY

    Owners

    Studio JULY Montreal, Quebec, Canada

    WILD GRACE, Identity / Packaging

    Identity and packaging development for a skincare products brand focusing on Ayurvedic practices.
    211
    677
    17
    Published:

    Creative Fields

    Copyright Info

    Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives

    Read More
    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Download the App iOS Apps Android Apps
    More Behance
    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Download the App
    English
    English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
    Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2019 Adobe Systems Incorporated.