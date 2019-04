Dr.Jart+





At the beginning of the year, I worked with the Korean cosmetic brand Dr.Jart on suncare package illustrations.

Each of the illustrations consisted of a character using various types of sunscreen and an environment suitable for it. The package with illustrations can be found at the Korean Drug store Olive Young.





Client : HAVE&BE ㅣ Package Design : Dr.Jart Design team ㅣ Illustration : Minkyung