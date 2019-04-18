1971 PARALLEL NONSYNCHRONISM
Multiple Owners
de_form studio Budapest, Hungary
nora demeczky Budapest, Hungary
eniko deri Budapest, Hungary
Featured In
Behance.net


1971 – Parallel Nonsynchronism
An exhibition by the Kiscell Museum – Municipal Gallery and tranzit.hu 
13 October 2018 – 24 March 2019 

The starting points of the exhibition 1971 – Parallel Nonsynchronism are two contemporaneous bodies of artworks, which demonstrate the parallel tendencies of art in state socialist Hungary, during the so-called Kádár era (1957–1989). It examines the complex relationships of two defining generations of artists, without giving aesthetic or historical judgment. The exhibition endeavors to reveal and present artworks and the contexts in which they were produced: different and simultaneously existing concepts of art, opposing positions, disputes, and ultimately the complex relationship between state power and art.

Both case studies date from 1971, and based on this, they are embedded in a broadly understood period between 1968 and 1973. One group of works are by artists who adapted to the demands of Socialist Realism in the 1950s, and were able to progress and modernize their art following the thaw of cultural policy after 1956.
The other group of artworks represents the self-organized scene through László Beke's Imagination project of 1971 and by works collected through a municipal museum for a finally unrealized conceptual art exhibition inspired by Beke's project.
The two micro-historical case studies of 1971 are linked together by a chronology, which, through documents and original artworks, demonstrate the parallel art events of an era (1968–1973) defined by cultural policy, the direct intellectual context of the showcased projects.

Curators: Dóra Hegyi, Zsuzsa László, Zsóka Leposa, Enikő Róka, László Százados
Contributing Artist – Space Grid and Kabinet '71 installations: Tamás Kaszás
Design and graphic elements: de_form, Réka Neszmélyi
Exhibition catalog: de_form​​​​​​​
Typeface: Rois by New Letters
photo © Eln Ferenc, Balkon
photo © Eln Ferenc, Balkon
photo © Eln Ferenc, Balkon
photo © Orbán György
photo © Eln Ferenc, Balkon
photo © Eln Ferenc, Balkon
photo © Eln Ferenc, Balkon
photo © Eln Ferenc, Balkon
photo © Eln Ferenc, Balkon
photo © de_form
photo © Eln Ferenc, Balkon
photo © Kiscelli Múzeum
photo © Eln Ferenc, Balkon
photo © Eln Ferenc, Balkon
1971 PARALLEL NONSYNCHRONISM
172
655
3
Published:
Multiple Owners
de_form studio Budapest, Hungary
nora demeczky Budapest, Hungary
eniko deri Budapest, Hungary

    Owners

    de_form studio Budapest, Hungary
    nora demeczky Budapest, Hungary
    eniko deri Budapest, Hungary

    1971 PARALLEL NONSYNCHRONISM

    1971 – Parallel Nonsynchronism An exhibition by the Kiscell Museum – Municipal Gallery and tranzit.hu  13 October 2018 – 24 March 2019  The star Read More
    172
    655
    3
    Published:

    Creative Fields

    Copyright Info

    Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives

    Read More
    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Download the App iOS Apps Android Apps
    More Behance
    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Download the App
    English
    English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
    Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2019 Adobe Systems Incorporated.