CakeWallet - First Open Source Monero Wallet
Multiple Owners
•
CakeWallet - First Open Source Monero Wallet
189
882
15
Published:
April 24th, 2019
Multiple Owners
Owners
Michał Sambora
Krakow, Poland
Krzysztof Krupa
Krakow, Poland
Project Made For
maise
Krakow, Poland
CakeWallet - First Open Source Monero Wallet
Complete design created for CakeWallet along with all 3D illustrations.
189
882
15
Published:
April 24th 2019
Tools
Sketch
Maxon Cinema 4D
Octane
Creative Fields
UI/UX
,
Interaction Design
,
Graphic Design
,
WALLET
crypto
cryptocurrency
altcoin
privacy
bitcoin
blockchain
maise
finance
monero
Report
