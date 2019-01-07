why:
To spread the appeal of local cities in Japan to the world, to foster civic pride.
why：
日本のローカルシティの魅力を世界に発信し、シビックプライドを醸成するには
Shizuoka city is a government designated city, with a population of approximately 700,000 people. It has the best weather in Japan, regarded highly as a city where people live most happily, making it Japan’s leading local city.
However, tourists visiting Japan often passed by without stopping at Shizuoka, when heading for Kyoto and Osaka from Tokyo. Although the prefecture has the same size as Hamamatsu city, there was a side of Shizuoka’s uniqueness that had not been exposed as of yet. On such occasion, we were appointed as the branding director of “ON STAGE SHIZUOKA” (“Machi Wa Gekijyou” in Japanese), advocated as one of the five major initiatives of Shizuoka city. Starting with “DAIDOGEI WORLD CUP IN SHIZUOKA” and “WORLD THEATRE FESTIVAL SHIZUOKA”, in order to promote Shizuoka city, with its potential to become a sacred place for performing arts worldwide, we questioned what kind of branding was needed to nurture and raise its civic pride.
静岡市は、およそ70万人の人口を抱える政令指定都市です。晴天率が日本一高く、都市機能もコンパクトにまとまっている静岡市は、幸せに暮らせる街として高く評価されている
日本屈指のローカルシティです。しかし、日本を訪れる外国人観光客は、東京から静岡を通過して京都や大阪に向かうケースが多く、また県内には浜松市という同規模の都市が存在する中で、静岡市はその独自性を発信しきれていないという側面もありました。こうした折に私たちは、静岡市が五大構想のひとつとして掲げる「まちは劇場」のブランディングディレクターに任命されました。「大道芸ワールドカップin静岡」や「ふじのくにせかい演劇祭」などのフェスティバルをはじめ、世界的なパフォーミングアーツの聖地になりうるポテンシャルを持つ静岡市を世界に向けて発信し、シビックプライドを育むためにはどのようなブランディングが求められるのでしょうか。
how:
Placing the citizens as the main symbol, entering the many “corners” of the city.
how:
街のさまざまな「角」に入り込む、市民を主役に据えたシンボルマーク
In order to expose to the world “ON STAGE SHIZUOKA” (“Machi Wa Gekijyou” in Japanese) concept, we advocated the idea of “Shizuoka city as a place of many activities and people”, where we set its name in English. Furthermore, this gave an impression of a lively stage, where it was used in various corners of the city. We designed the symbol mark to look as if Mt. Fuji was floating in the ocean, at the same time peeling the “city” corners an a banner. This symbol was designed to easily use in posters and other materials for the event, conveying the message that citizens were the leading roles of the stage, encouraging that every person was a part of "ON STAGE SHIZUOKA". It is our hope that these activities will spread, entering into the various “corners” of the city. These were not only printed on paper, but also on shutters of shopping streets, back alley windows to train platforms.
「静岡市はたくさんの人の活躍の場でありたい」という理念を掲げる「まちは劇場」構想を世界に向けて発信していくために、「ON STAGE SHIZUOKA」という英語のプロジェクト名を設定しました。そして、さまざまな街角に入り込み、賑わいのある舞台にしていくための旗印として、(街)角を一皮剥くと、海に浮かぶ富士山の形が現れるシンボルマークをデザインしました。このマークは、イベントのポスターや資料などさまざまな印刷物の片隅に展開しやすいように設計されており、主役として舞台に立つのはあくまでも市民であるというメッセージを伝えながら、一人ひとりがON STAGE SHIZUOKAの一員であるという意識の共有を促します。印刷物に限らず、このマークが向かいのホーム、路地裏の窓、商店街のシャッターなどあらゆる街の「角」に入り込み、市民の活躍の舞台がまちに広がっていくことが私たちの望みです。
now:
Promoting various measures to become a world-class cultural city.now:
世界に誇る文化都市となるべく、さまざまな施策を推進する
Starting off a new concept under the banner for ON STAGE SHIZUOKA, we proposed various measures for the Mayor. As we worked on branding “WORLD THEATRE FESTIVAL SHIZUOKA”, we also focused on exposing to the world these large-scale events, that symbolize the concept. Through these approaches, the concept has gradually increased its number of people who come and visit. We continue to raise awareness of the city and its’ people, as well as establishing a position as a cultural city, like Edinburgh of England attracting people from all over the world as a town of performing arts.
ON STAGE SHIZUOKAの旗印のもと、新たにスタートを切った「まちは劇場」構想において、私たちは市長のブレーン役として、さまざまな施策の提案を行っています。その一環として、世界最先端のパフォーミングアーツが集う「ふじのくにせかい演劇祭」のブランディングを手がけるなど、「まちは劇場」構想を象徴する大規模イベントの世界に向けた発信にも力を注いでいます。これらの取り組みを通して、「まちは劇場」構想は徐々に共感者を増やしており、今後も市民の活躍の場をまちを上げてつくっていくとともに、パフォーミングアーツの街として世界中から人々を惹きつけている英・エディンバラのような文化都市としてのポジションを確立していきたいと考えています。
what:
ON STAGE SHIZUOKA
when:
2019
who:
Art Direction
NOSIGNER (Eisuke Tachikawa)
Graphic Design
NOSIGNER (Eisuke Tachikawa, Tomoro Hanzawa, Ryota Mizusako)
Motion Graphics
NOSIGNER (Jin Nagao)
