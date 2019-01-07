ON STAGE SHIZUOKA / FUJINOKUNI





























































Shizuoka city is a government designated city, with a population of approximately 700,000 people. It has the best weather in Japan, regarded highly as a city where people live most happily, making it Japan’s leading local city.





However, tourists visiting Japan often passed by without stopping at Shizuoka, when heading for Kyoto and Osaka from Tokyo. Although the prefecture has the same size as Hamamatsu city, there was a side of Shizuoka’s uniqueness that had not been exposed as of yet. On such occasion, we were appointed as the branding director of “ON STAGE SHIZUOKA” (“Machi Wa Gekijyou” in Japanese), advocated as one of the five major initiatives of Shizuoka city. Starting with “DAIDOGEI WORLD CUP IN SHIZUOKA” and “WORLD THEATRE FESTIVAL SHIZUOKA”, in order to promote Shizuoka city, with its potential to become a sacred place for performing arts worldwide, we questioned what kind of branding was needed to nurture and raise its civic pride.







































































