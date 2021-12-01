URBAN GEOMETRY // TAICHUNG

'Urban Geometry' is a visual interpretation of present architecture through the lens of a self taught photographer with no architectural background. An itinerant and ongoing project initiated in 2013 in Tallinn, Estonia.

The goal of the project is to make a personal research or study about contemporary architecture and the way we interact with our cities. 'Urban Geometry' includes cities such as Berlin, Paris, Copenhagen, Helsinki, Malmo, Brussels, Milano, Alicante, Hamburg, Prague, Huesca, Tartu, Vilnius, Bremen, Seoul, Beijing, Taipei or Taichung.



