











Entirely devoted to pre-school, elementary and secondary education for blind and visually impaired students aged between 4 and 21, the Jacques-Ouellette School Foundation's mission is to bring together the financial, human and material resources to support the school's projects. We were mandated to establish the new positioning of the brand and to redesign its visual identity. This foundation is positioning itself as an agent of change giving its students the opportunity to fulfill their potential and evolve despite their handicap.

Entièrement vouée à l'éducation préscolaire, primaire et secondaire des élèves aveugles et malvoyants âgés de 4 à 21 ans, la Fondation de l'école Jacques-Ouellette a pour mission de réunir des ressources financières, humaines et matérielles afin de soutenir les projets de l'école. Nous avons été mandatés pour établir le nouveau positionnement de la marque ainsi que pour faire la refonte de son identité visuelle. Cette fondation se positionne comme étant un agent de changement permettant aux jeunes de s’épanouir et d’évoluer malgré leur handicap.















