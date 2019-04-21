Shopify Summit 2019
Multiple Owners
Tendril * Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Samuel Bohn São Paulo, Brazil
Featured In
Behance.net



Tendril was called upon to create a film for Shopify’s 2019 Summit. The event was all about thinking big, sharing ideas and connecting Shopify employees across the globe under a shared vision.





We open in a grey world on a seemingly disconcerted individual. A magical dash flies from his computer and a little humanoid “shopifolk” emerges from the keyboard, chasing the dash. Several vignettes are shown of mini-shopifolk emerging from various scenes, joining in the mission to follow this mysterious dash. Reaching our destination, the dash is revealed to be a key, unlocking colour and possibility. Each opening scene is revealed to be a merchant in one of the cities that represent the 5 cities of the Summit.

Our goal was create a fun, upbeat film that tells a story of togetherness and inclusivity for the audience, ultimately setting the tone for the event.

We LOVE creating characters and had so much fun exploring little humanoid variations. Beep boop.






Process





       
   Follow us on
  Facebook / Twitter / Instagram​​​​​​​
credits + more projects on www.tendril.ca 
Shopify Summit 2019
310
1336
14
Published:
Multiple Owners
Tendril * Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Samuel Bohn São Paulo, Brazil

    Owners

    Tendril * Toronto, Ontario, Canada
    Samuel Bohn São Paulo, Brazil

    Shopify Summit 2019

    310
    1336
    14
    Published:

    Tools

    Creative Fields

    Copyright Info

    Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives

    Read More
    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Download the App iOS Apps Android Apps
    More Behance
    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Download the App
    English
    English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
    Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2019 Adobe Systems Incorporated.