Shopify Summit 2019

Tendril was called upon to create a film for Shopify’s 2019 Summit. The event was all about thinking big, sharing ideas and connecting Shopify employees across the globe under a shared vision.
We open in a grey world on a seemingly disconcerted individual. A magical dash flies from his computer and a little humanoid “shopifolk” emerges from the keyboard, chasing the dash. Several vignettes are shown of mini-shopifolk emerging from various scenes, joining in the mission to follow this mysterious dash. Reaching our destination, the dash is revealed to be a key, unlocking colour and possibility. Each opening scene is revealed to be a merchant in one of the cities that represent the 5 cities of the Summit.
Our goal was create a fun, upbeat film that tells a story of togetherness and inclusivity for the audience, ultimately setting the tone for the event.
We LOVE creating characters and had so much fun exploring little humanoid variations. Beep boop.
Process