OPPO Reno

Recently, OPPO released a new series called Reno, hoping to encourage everyone to make life more imaginative through creativity. So I hope to create a magical city, but the seemingly ordinary scene will be unexpectedly changed. I want to show the experience of creation, just like me： Sit at the desk, observe every detail of the phone, get inspiration from it, imagine constantly, and finally a new work is coming out. The main feature of this product is the 10X optical zoom. So I tried a lot of exaggerated lens movements, hoping to let the audience intuitively feel the "zoom" experience.

