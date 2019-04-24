Magnat / Font Family
René Bieder


Magnat is a contrasting sans in 3 optical sizes and 36 styles. It loosely draws inspiration from designs from the early twenties century and expands them into an elegant and distinctive contemporary design.
The family is now available with an introductory offer (65% off!), available for a limited time only! Hurry up and get all 36 fonts now!




Characteristics

Magnat is available in three optical sizes: Poster, Head and Text. The Poster and Head styles come with a tight helevticaesque spacing, whereas the Text styles are characterized by a low stroke contrast, generous spacing and ascenders above the cap height. Playful elements such as the curvy ear on the lowercase g or the long tail on the uppercase Q break the strictness and add character. Closed apertures on C, G e, a or s in combination with the elegance of the contrasting strokes create an unconventional and distinctive overall appearance.



Alternates

As with many of my designs, Magnat also has numerous alternative characters, such as the single-storey a, the upright-italic k, or a classic shape of the lowercase g. Each of the nine stylistic sets can change the overall appearance and create a unique character according to the project you’re working on.


Languages

Bonjour, gracias, dank je wel. It’s all there. 
Plus more than 80 other languages.


Opentype

Want to make sure that numbers blend in seamlessly in your text flow, or certain symbols align properly with text set in all caps? Opentype features are your go-to solution! Magnat comes with 12 features making it a perfect choice for professional type setting.


Weights

The Magnat family comes in 18 weights plus matching italics, containing more than 500 glyphs per style. Each of the subfamilies are designed to make your content looks outstanding in every possible size.
Magnat / Font Family
253
918
20
Published:
René Bieder

    Owners

    René Bieder Berlin, Germany

    Magnat / Font Family

    Magnat is a contemporary contrasting sans in 3 optical sizes and 36 styles. It loosely draws inspiration from designs from the early twenties cen Read More
    253
    918
    20
    Published:

    Creative Fields

    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Download the App iOS Apps Android Apps
    More Behance
    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Download the App
    English
    English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
    Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2019 Adobe Systems Incorporated.