#AfroAsia Market Day
Multiple Owners
A DAY AT THE MARKET #AfroAsian Fashion Campaign for @afi_sa African Fashion International. Photographed in and around the streets of China Town and Linden Johannesburg, #southafrica #jozivibe #bigcitylife

🦄💞💜🌸🦄💞💜🌸🦄💞💜🌸🦄 🦄💞💜🌸🦄  🦄💞💜🌸🦄  🦄💞💜🌸🦄  🦄💞💜🌸🦄 

🦄💞💜🌸🦄💞💜🌸🦄💞💜🌸🦄 🦄💞💜🌸🦄  🦄💞💜🌸🦄  🦄💞💜🌸🦄  🦄💞💜🌸🦄 

Creative Director: @paulleisegang
Stylist: @karinorzol 
Hair: @saadique 
Makeup: @les_w
Post Production: @retouch.by.kay
Post Production: @galinkastyle
Models: 

🦄💞💜🌸🦄💞💜🌸🦄💞💜🌸🦄 🦄💞💜🌸🦄  🦄💞💜🌸🦄  🦄💞💜🌸🦄  🦄💞💜🌸🦄 


🦄💞💜🌸🦄💞💜🌸🦄💞💜🌸🦄 🦄💞💜🌸🦄  🦄💞💜🌸🦄  🦄💞💜🌸🦄  🦄💞💜🌸🦄 
Thanks for joining our squad for Market Day, African Style... 

Lots of love
Ingrid Alice 
xoxoxo 
267
2294
22
Published:
Multiple Owners

    Owners

    Ingrid Alice Irsigler Cape Town, South Africa
    K van Niekerk Johannesburg, South Africa
    Galina Trush Warszawa, Poland

    267
    2294
    22
    Published:

    Tools

    Creative Fields

