











As one of the world’s only chocolate makers working at the source of cacao in Vietnam, Marou's team are most often found in the countryside. Provisions Marou is the brand's homage to it's own rough and tumble real world. This is the Marou 'basics range'. It required a straightforward visual language which evoked camping and roughing it. The high quality tins can easily take abuse on a hiking trail, or live comfortably on the shelves of the world's finest gourmet shops. The brand hopes that these cans will find second lives, long after the chocolate is gone.











