Tribute To...
Paris
There is so much great poets, philosophers, painters, musicians, photographers ... who described the magic of Paris in their own beautiful way. Is there any room remaining for new works? A question we often ask ourselves about places and subjects which was often treated in the past. But I genuinely believe it absolutely is our duty to keep documenting and creating. Life’s equation has time as a variable and we have to keep track. At least as tribute to those who have left to us our marvellous legacy.