Blue Ocean Branding





Branding___ 2019

Blue Ocean ©





In Constant Motion





Blue Ocean is one of the most reliable solutions in the greek transport industry, specializing in international freight forwarding. Our main objective was to develop a system, that evolves into periodic phases, we created a concept with direct reference to the company’s main objective. The main hero is a container in side view, a graphic representation of statistical analysis that constantly changes, like sea waves in motion. The logotype appears in different phases in every brand application, approaching this way the concept of being in a state of constant change, evolving and adapting.



