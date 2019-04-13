axichem
Multiple Owners
balsamstudio . Krakow, Poland
Krystyna Oniszczuk-Dylik Cracow, Poland
Marzena Płaszczyca Krakow, Poland
Krzysztof Kozak Krakow, Poland
Marta Ciecholewska Gdańsk, Poland
Featured In
Behance.net

Axichem project is a perfect example of how a precisely planned and implemented redesign can noticeably increase the company's perceived value. 

Axichem is a Swedish stock exchange company. They develop and deliver nature-identical chemical compounds for the industry. Their previous visual identity felt outdated and did not reflect the cutting edge character of Axichem. 

The objective was to give Axichem a new visual identity, that would express brand's future oriented approach and resonate with the target audience. What is important, the client wanted the colours to emphasize the fact that Axichem acts responsibly towards environment.

We started with the workshop with the client during which we revised and defined brand dna and created the brand strategy. We conceived a new tagline "Nature inspired. Human made" which summarizes the most important messages of the brand.



As a stock exchange company Axichem has to follow strict regulations on how to deliver the news to its shareholders. The website content is quite large and complex so we also revised the information architecture and made sure that all the information is clearly structured and easily accessible.

Axichem brand presence is mostly online, so it is no surprise that implementation of the new visual identity and publication of the new website visibly increased the stock exchange quotations.
axichem
114
617
6
Published:
Multiple Owners
balsamstudio . Krakow, Poland
Krystyna Oniszczuk-Dylik Cracow, Poland
Marzena Płaszczyca Krakow, Poland
Krzysztof Kozak Krakow, Poland
Marta Ciecholewska Gdańsk, Poland

    Owners

    balsamstudio . Krakow, Poland
    Krystyna Oniszczuk-Dylik Cracow, Poland
    Marzena Płaszczyca Krakow, Poland
    Krzysztof Kozak Krakow, Poland
    Marta Ciecholewska Gdańsk, Poland

    Credits

    marzena kolarz Krakow, Poland

    axichem

    Axichem project is a perfect example of how a precisely planned and implemented redesign can noticeably increase the company's perceived value.  Read more
    114
    617
    6
    Published:

    Creative Fields

    Copyright Info

    Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives

    Read More
    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Download the App iOS Apps Android Apps
    More Behance
    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Download the App
    English
    English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
    Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2019 Adobe Systems Incorporated.