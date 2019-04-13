Axichem project is a perfect example of how a precisely planned and implemented redesign can noticeably increase the company's perceived value.
Axichem is a Swedish stock exchange company. They develop and deliver nature-identical chemical compounds for the industry. Their previous visual identity felt outdated and did not reflect the cutting edge character of Axichem.
The objective was to give Axichem a new visual identity, that would express brand's future oriented approach and resonate with the target audience. What is important, the client wanted the colours to emphasize the fact that Axichem acts responsibly towards environment.
We started with the workshop with the client during which we revised and defined brand dna and created the brand strategy. We conceived a new tagline "Nature inspired. Human made" which summarizes the most important messages of the brand.
As a stock exchange company Axichem has to follow strict regulations on how to deliver the news to its shareholders. The website content is quite large and complex so we also revised the information architecture and made sure that all the information is clearly structured and easily accessible.
Axichem brand presence is mostly online, so it is no surprise that implementation of the new visual identity and publication of the new website visibly increased the stock exchange quotations.