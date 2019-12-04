Discover
Dark matter - spatial and technological fantasy
Cristobal Ojeda Newfren
4/12/2019
Contact: ojedamiralles@gmail.com
Cristobal Ojeda Newfren
Various illustrations.
Cristobal Ojeda Newfren
Quantum creatures - sketchbook art.
Cristobal Ojeda Newfren
Asesinos - personal project
Cristobal Ojeda Newfren
Character design - Bad boys club
Cristobal Ojeda Newfren
Personal and Commission projects 2016 - 2017
Cristobal Ojeda Newfren
Handmade Artworks
Cristobal Ojeda Newfren
We love skateboards Character design concept
Cristobal Ojeda Newfren
MAI! Market, animation and industry
Cristobal Ojeda Newfren
Characters Design for Video Game
Cristobal Ojeda Newfren
Handmade illustration
Cristobal Ojeda Newfren
Cristobal Ojeda Newfren
Santiago, Chile
Dark matter - spatial and technological fantasy
Vector illustrations serie, Dark matter by Cristobal Ojeda Newfren
Creative Fields
Graphic Design
Advertising
Illustration
vector
fantasy
Space
darkmatter
videogame
game
Copyright Info
Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
