The Learning Station CROSSLIGHT - Signage & Identity

The long-established Baiko Gakuin is the sixth Christian school founded in Japan. The new building named the Learning Station CROSSLIGHT was constructed to celebrate the 50th anniversary of establishment of Baiko Gakuin University. The new building is a unique space to stimulate the interactions between people. We were in charge of the logo and signage design.
The logo design was a combination of the name of the facility and the Christian cross symbol, with the crossing lines expressing “interaction.”
The scheme for signage was designed to be compatible with the logo, and adopted a cross-shaped guiding sign. The new building was made to minimize the differentiation of the hallway and the classrooms, with a distinctive zigzag traffic line between the continuous spaces. By installing cross-shaped guiding signs on the floors of the corners and intersections, the signs were made for the way to be instinctively recognizable.
The signs indicating the classrooms are presented in the alphabets from A to Z with the words from the Bible. Walking inside feels as if walking through a Bible Dictionary.The design enhances familiarity of the Christian teachings and creates a chance to be interested in them.
The specifications for the signs did not have a mounting base, but were designed to be mounted directly to walls or the floor for the sign to blend with the surrounding architecture, emphasizing the scale and beauty of the space.
Architect : Tetsuo Kobori Architects
Furniture : inter office
Visual Identity + Signage : Arata Takemoto Design
Photo : Tomooki Kengaku
–
The 53th SDA Awards, Silver Awards ■
DFA Design for Asia Awards 2019, Gold Award ■
Applied Typography 30, Bestwork Prize ■