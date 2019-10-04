Discover
Drawings 2017/18 - Night Drives
Stefan Zsaitsits
•
Featured In
Behance.net
—
4/10/2019
NIGHT DRIVES
2017 - 2018 |
Drawings
TABLECLOTH . Graphite and coloured pencil on paper . 50 x 40 cm
BURLI . Graphite and coloured pencil on paper . 50 x 40 cm
TAPE . Graphite and coloured pencil on paper . 50 x 40 cm
FAKIR . Graphite and coloured pencil on paper . 50 x 40 cm
HOUSE FOR YURI . Graphite on cardboard . 70 x 50 cm
SNOW . Graphite and coloured pencil on paper . 50 x 40 cm
HEAR . Graphite and coloured pencil on paper . 50 x 40 cm
LACQUER . Graphite on cardboard . 70 x 50 cm
DRAWER . Graphite and coloured pencil on paper . 50 x 40 cm
WHITE HANDS . Graphite and coloured pencil on paper . 50 x 40 cm
RODENT . Graphite and coloured pencil on paper . 50 x 40 cm
MAGNET . Graphite and coloured pencil on paper . 50 x 40 cm
EXPERIMENT . Graphite and coloured pencil on paper . 50 x 40 cm
FLUTE . Graphite and coloured pencil on paper . 50 x 40 cm
For more Information, Books or limited Fine-Art-Prints - please visit:
www.zsaitsits.com
