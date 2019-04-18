Modern Paradise - Los Angeles, CA

As visual artist, we are interested in reconstructing images through geometry and primary colors.
This is the second series of 'Modern Paradise'. This series explores the fine line between reality and fantasy through the language of colors, which also empowers the viewers to travel those spaces, focuses on dressing hyperreal color to reality, to further challenge the boundaries of viewer’s imagination as well.
Through constant negotiation of colors, images can be manipulated into many different forms. A slight change into romanticized color can take viewers to the imaginary paradise, thanks to chromatic diversity.
The first series of 'Modern Paradise' explored Miami, Florida. If you are interested, 'Modern Paradise - Miami, Florida' can be found at the following link: 'Modern Paradise - Miami'
