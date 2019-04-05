Discover
Live
Jobs
Sign Up With Email
Sign Up
or
Search and Filter
Sign In
Sign Up With Email
Sign Up
or
Discover
Live
Jobs
Sign In
Download on the App Store
Get it on Google Play
English
Čeština
Dansk
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
Nederlands
Norsk
Polski
Português
Pусский
Suomi
Svenska
Türkçe
日本語
한국어
中文(简体)
中文(繁體)
English
Share
Save to Collection
Follow
Unfollow
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Newspaper Illustrations
Jose David Morales
•
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Featured In
Behance.net
—
5/4/2019
Featured In
Illustration
—
5/2/2019
Book review
About Micro-cheating on new technologies
Seeing failure as positive
The wishes and problems of a man wishing to become a father
Releasing aggression as a healing process
Lessons on being a leader
Some Crosswords
Thanks for watching
Save to Collection
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Newspaper Illustrations
665
2739
52
Published:
April 8th, 2019
Jose David Morales
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Healthy Bones - Book Cover
Jose David Morales
57
504
MY STRUGGLE (mi lucha)
Jose David Morales
384
2522
PERSONAL DRAWINGS AND IDEAS
Jose David Morales
118
705
SKETCHING IN JAPAN
Jose David Morales
117
731
UNIVERSAL HUMAN RIGHTS DECLARATION
Jose David Morales
164
618
Sexual Harassment
Jose David Morales
328
2131
EN EL ÁRBOL DE MI PECHO
Jose David Morales
133
1165
COÑOS
Jose David Morales
247
1598
The Selected Adventures and Memoirs of Sherlock Holmes
Jose David Morales
344
1892
2017. A year so far
Jose David Morales
369
2567
Owners
Jose David Morales
Murcia, Spain
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Newspaper Illustrations
A selection of projects published in newspapers
665
2739
52
Published:
April 8th 2019
Tools
Adobe Illustrator
View Gallery
Download Now
Adobe Photoshop
View Gallery
Download Now
Wacom Cintiq
Pencil
Colored Pencils
Creative Fields
Illustration
,
Journalism
,
Fine Arts
,
newspaper
people
news
woman
parent
color
digital
psychology
society
dog
Copyright Info
Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
Read More
Report
Careers at Behance
Adobe Portfolio
Blog
Portfolio Reviews
Creative Career Tips
Download the App
iOS Apps
Android Apps
More Behance
Careers at Behance
Adobe Portfolio
Blog
Portfolio Reviews
Creative Career Tips
Download the App
English
English
Čeština
Dansk
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
Nederlands
Norsk
Polski
Português
Pусский
Suomi
Svenska
Türkçe
日本語
한국어
中文(简体)
中文(繁體)
TOU
Privacy
Community
Help
AdChoices
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2019 Adobe Systems Incorporated.