The Client





Balzac consists of a mixed-use real-estate development envisioned by Emblem Capital. It consists of two towers with 37 and 41 floors containing commercial areas, offices and apartments within the same building. The architectural concept behind Balzac was envisioned by Duda | Paine architects









The Objective





Develop a brand identity mixing technological and classical constituents allowing the business to attain its sales objectives.









The Solution





The real-estate project is based on French artist's Auguste Rodin sculpture: Honoré Balzac which served as part of the insertion of plastic arts into the twentieth century. For the brand identity, technological and high-end components were mixed with classical materials mainly inspired on bronze and its decay through time. The number on each brand component represents the branding serial number. The logotype gets its inspiration from characteristic features of chisel engraving.