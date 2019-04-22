My Saigon | Children's book illustrations | 2018
Le Thu Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
Dang Phuong Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
Sài Gòn của em
Children's book illustration | 2018
                     Publisher: Tre Publishing House    
        Producer: Green Horizons
           Writer: Hoang Nguyen
Illustrator: Le Thu       
Designer: Thien Kieu
A book about Saigon_ a big city in Vietnam.
    Adobe Photoshop
