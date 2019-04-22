Discover
My Saigon | Children's book illustrations | 2018
Multiple Owners
Le Thu
Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
Dang Phuong
Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
•
Featured In
Behance.net
—
4/22/2019
Sài Gòn của em
Children's book illustration | 2018
Publisher: Tre Publishing House
Producer: Green Horizons
Writer: Hoang Nguyen
Illustrator: Le Thu
Designer: Thien Kieu
A book about Saigon_ a big city in Vietnam.
--- Thanks for viewing! ---
My Saigon | Children's book illustrations | 2018
168
1027
13
Published:
April 8th, 2019
Multiple Owners
Le Thu
Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
Dang Phuong
Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
