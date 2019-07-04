Space Tank
paul chadeisson
Another module based on the 2 previous space ship, it can be use as a tanker (gas or liquid), 
it can also be use as an extension module for space ship or space station.
Space Tank
paul chadeisson

    paul chadeisson Nantes, France

