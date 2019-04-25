Renard Petit Bistro
Renard Petit Bistro is a space that offers uncomplicated French cuisine in a pleasant locale and a casual atmosphere recalling the Parisian bistros of the 30s.

The name comes from the owner’s surname, which means fox in French. We were inspired by the color of this animal, as well as the shape of the building to create the logotype.

The brand collaterals have a neutral palette with the logo and other supporting symbols created for the project that, together with the photographs, gives it a nostalgic Parisian air.
