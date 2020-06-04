'The Architecture of Closed Worlds,' Book Design

explores the development of closed systems in 20th century architecture, design and engineering, from the space program to countercultural architectural groups experimenting with autonomous living. The book documents the research of the 2016 exhibition Closed Worlds, presented at the Storefront for Art and Architecture in New York. Pentagram's Natasha Jen extended the award-winning design for the exhibition to the book, released by Storefront in collaboration with Lars Müller Publishers.