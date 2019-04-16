LSO ~ Roots and Origins
London Symphony Orchestra - Roots and Origins

As a part of new season campaign for London Symphony Orchestra, we created a film driven by motion capture of Sir Simon Rattle. Expressing the enormous power and complexity of the orchestra and tracing it back to a single seed.

Music: Nimrod' from Elgar’s Variations on an Original Theme, ‘Enigma’, conducted by Sir Simon Rattle.


Superunion
Roots and Origins - a reversed journey from a single seed to a symphonic garden.
We created a four dimensional sculpture driven by the motion capture data of the conductor Sir Simon Rattle.
