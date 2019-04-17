KATÉ
(Branding – Costa Rica)
Kate is a family-owned linens brand from Costa Rica purveying quality, design and effortless luxury. We found the opportunity to restructure the brand's many sub-brands under one umbrella and establish it as a market leader and a key player in hospitality, communicating throughout the key message of everyday ease.
Drawing inspiration from the monstera leaf which had accompanied the brand since its conception as Tropical Bed and Bath, we developed a branding system inspired in the luscious jungle vegetation to create patterns which accompany the different products they carry.
In an environmentally conscious move, all plastic packaging was replaced by a single band that holds the fabric together, also allowing customers to experience first-hand the superior quality of the materials.
Photos by Adrianna Glaviano
