Grasnapolsky Festival 2019
Nick Liefhebber
Featured In
Behance.net
Grasnapolsky is a winter festival on a special location, factory De Toekomst (The Future), in Scheemda, Groningen, The Netherlands. This monumental complex, dating back to 1908, is an industrial jewel in the Groningen landscape. 

The design for the festival was inspired by the name of the factory which translates to The Future and the beautiful steel window frames. The windows represent a positive vision, a bridge between in- and outside, now and then. 

 At Grasnapolsky you discover the latest music from emerging artists or established names. From party bangers, dancing and electronics to intimate songs in special locations.
