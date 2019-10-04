Grasnapolsky Festival 2019

Grasnapolsky is a winter festival on a special location, factory De Toekomst ( The Future ), in Scheemda, Groningen, The Netherlands. This monumental complex, dating back to 1908, is an industrial jewel in the Groningen landscape.





The design for the festival was inspired by the name of the factory which translates to The Future and the beautiful steel window frames. The windows represent a positive vision, a bridge between in- and outside, now and then.



