SOAP ENTROPY
ENTROPY
Statistical thermodynamics makes it possible to specify that entropy characterizes the microscopic disorder of a system, its degree of disorganization. And according to the second principle of thermodynamics, the energy of an isolated system tends to disperse as much as possible. Its entropy therefore also tends to increase.
Bisous Production 2019
Concept, Artdirection, Production: Olivier Bucheron
Music & Sound: Leo CASSIDY - Beyond Dreams - © Mooders 2019 - http://mooders.net
©Bisous Production 2019 - www.bisous-production.com