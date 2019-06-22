IBM THINK 2019
Through innovative technology and industry expertise, IBM is changing how the world works by building smarter businesses.Think is IBM’s flagship event, inviting businesses and thought leaders to discuss new and emerging technologies which will fuel the world’s next industrial transformation.
FIELD designed seven visual systems for the conference to align with different business units and narratives.
Construction
The journey from individual components to large scale solutions, aided by smart transformations.
Adaptation
Continuously evolving large scale cloud architectures, smart and seamless scaling.
Generation
From a chaotic explosion of unstructured data to ordered and insightful discoveries, through intelligent pattern recognition and analysis.
Protection
A dynamic and evolving system of colour and soft, fluid texture, which envelops systems in a protective shield.
Reflection
The process of neural-network training is like crafting a multi-dimensional lens. Machine learning visualised as a dynamically transformed crystalline object.
Transition
A dynamic cloud space, with constant flow, is organic but organised.
Community
Studies of social dynamics expressed through playful abstract shapes + animation.