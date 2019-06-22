IBM Think 2019
FIELD IO
IBM THINK 2019
Through innovative technology and industry expertise, IBM is changing how the world works by building smarter businesses.Think is IBM’s flagship event, inviting businesses and thought leaders to discuss new and emerging technologies which will fuel the world’s next industrial transformation.

FIELD designed seven visual systems for the conference to align with different business units and narratives.


Construction
The journey from individual components to large scale solutions, aided by smart transformations.
Adaptation
Continuously evolving large scale cloud architectures, smart and seamless scaling.
Generation
From a chaotic explosion of unstructured data to ordered and insightful discoveries, through intelligent pattern recognition and analysis.
Protection
A dynamic and evolving system of colour and soft, fluid texture, which envelops systems in a protective shield.
Reflection
The process of neural-network training is like crafting a multi-dimensional lens. Machine learning visualised as a dynamically transformed crystalline object.
Transition
A dynamic cloud space, with constant flow, is organic but organised.
Community
Studies of social dynamics expressed through playful abstract shapes + animation.
IBM Think 2019
104
606
10
Published:
FIELD IO

    Owners

    FIELD IO London, United Kingdom

    IBM Think 2019

    Visual identity for IBM's Think conference at Moscone Center, San Francisco 2019
    104
    606
    10
    Published:

    Tools

    Creative Fields

    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Download the App iOS Apps Android Apps
    More Behance
    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Download the App
    English
    English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
    Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2019 Adobe Systems Incorporated.